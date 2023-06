Callum Devine remains the man to catch after Special Stage 11 of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

His lead has been cut to 8.1 seconds by Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai I20 R5.

Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty also in their Hyundai I20 R5 are in third a further 36.9 seconds behind.