Donegal Rally: Day 2 Wrap

Callum Devine remains the man to catch at the end of Day 2 of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.
Josh Moffett remains second but the man who has had the best day Matt Edwards.
Oisin Kelly has the wrap of Day 2…
