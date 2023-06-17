Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Rally: Matt Edwards fastest again as Callum Devine’s lead cut by Josh Moffett

Photo-Kevin Shiels

Matt Edwards has gone fastest once again, this time in Special Stage 13 at the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

Callum Devine, continues to lead but has had his lead cut by Josh Moffett.

Oisin Kelly has the latest…

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Road traffic collision in Letterkenny

17 June 2023
drugs june 17
News, Top Stories

PSNI discover drugs after stopping driver for cracked windscreen

17 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sun brings spending increase for Donegal

17 June 2023
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

One arrest and two speeding fines issued yesterday

17 June 2023
