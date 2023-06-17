Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Funeral of Christy Dignam takes place this morning

Large crowds are expected to pay their respects to Aslan frontman Christy Dignam when his funeral takes place this morning.

A public gathering will be held in Finglas Dublin before a private funeral service where the music legend will be laid to rest.

The 63-year-old rock star died peacefully with his family by his side after battling cancer on Tuesday afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to him saying people across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of his death.

His funeral cortege will take a trip around his local community, allowing people to pay their final respects.

It will arrive at the junction of Tolka Valley Road and Cardiffsbridge Road at 9.45am.

It will stop at the playing field opposite Erin’s Isle GAA Club to pause for a Video Tribute and depart at 10.15am.

A funeral service will take place privately after.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drugs june 17
News, Top Stories

PSNI discover drugs after stopping driver for cracked windscreen

17 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sun brings spending increase for Donegal

17 June 2023
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

One arrest and two speeding fines issued yesterday

17 June 2023
yellow june 17
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Eireann

17 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

drugs june 17
News, Top Stories

PSNI discover drugs after stopping driver for cracked windscreen

17 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sun brings spending increase for Donegal

17 June 2023
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

One arrest and two speeding fines issued yesterday

17 June 2023
yellow june 17
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Eireann

17 June 2023
Aslan
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Christy Dignam takes place this morning

17 June 2023
mag delays
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG treasurer says latest delays prove government doesn’t care about defective block homeowners

17 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube