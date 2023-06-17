Funeral of Christy Dignam takes place this morning

Large crowds are expected to pay their respects to Aslan frontman Christy Dignam when his funeral takes place this morning.

A public gathering will be held in Finglas Dublin before a private funeral service where the music legend will be laid to rest.

The 63-year-old rock star died peacefully with his family by his side after battling cancer on Tuesday afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to him saying people across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of his death.

His funeral cortege will take a trip around his local community, allowing people to pay their final respects.

It will arrive at the junction of Tolka Valley Road and Cardiffsbridge Road at 9.45am.

It will stop at the playing field opposite Erin’s Isle GAA Club to pause for a Video Tribute and depart at 10.15am.

A funeral service will take place privately after.