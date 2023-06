Donegal County Council has confirmed tenders have now been received for the proposed Changing Places facility at Letterkenny Retail Park, and they are currently being reviewed.

Answering questions from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, officials said it is anticipated that the tender review process will be concluded shortly, with a view to appointing a contractor to carry out the works.

Cllr Kavanagh is welcoming the progress, and says it’s vital that this is completed as quickly as possible……….