MAG treasurer says latest delays prove government doesn’t care about defective block homeowners

The Treasurer of the Mica Action Group says the only conclusion she can draw from the delays to the publication of the regulations governing the Defective Blocks Redress Scheme is that government does not care about those affected.

The past number of weeks has seen a number of missed deadlines for the publication.

At a meeting this week of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Fianna Fail Councillors said the delay was at their request to address a number of issues.

However, Treasurer Mary McLaughlin says MAG has been attempting to have serious flaws with the bill addressed since Minister Darragh O’Brien didn’t allow a proper pre-legislation scrutiny process in the Dail.

She has no confidence the latest delays will achieve anything………

