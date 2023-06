Donegal Ladies got off to a winning start in the All Ireland Championship with a victory over Waterford in Lifford.

2-10 to 1-08 was how it finished with Niamh Hegarty and Amy Boyle Carr scoring the goals for Maxi Curran’s side.

Termon’s Geraldine McLaughlin came on in the last 10 minutes of the game for her first minutes this year for Donegal.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Diarmaid Doherty he is happy with the win…