One arrest and two speeding fines issued yesterday

If you value your licence, do not engage in reckless or dangerous driving.

These are the words of warning issued to drivers following one arrest for dangerous driving manoeuvres and the issuing two speeding fines yesterday.

The speed limit of 100kph was broken twice, one driver recorded as travelling at 137KPH and the other at 145KPH.

Both have been fines €160 and will receive 3 penalty points.

Gardaí are reminding the public unsafe driving will not be tolerates and that road conditions are damp and slippery due to the break in the weather.