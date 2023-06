Donegal have earned themselves a home preliminary quarter final after they beat Monaghan by two points in Healy Park, Omagh.

0-19 to 0-17 was how it finished in favour of Donegal.

Paddy Bradley, member of the Donegal coaching staff told Brendan Devenney he was delighted with Donegal’s victory…

Brendan also got the thoughts of Donegal defender, Stephen McMenamin…