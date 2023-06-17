Richard Kerr claims second at Knock Hill

Richard Kerr earned himself a second pace finish in Knock Hill in what was the fourth round of the BSB Superstock Championship.
Kerr had started on pole but finished in second to Dan Linfoot.
Alex Olsen finished the event in third.
