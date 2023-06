Spending has increased in Donegal and other coastal counties for the month of May.

That’s according to AIB’s Spend Trend.

People are splashing out on DIY and sunscreen, as summer arrives.

The biggest increase in for last daily spending last month was in Health and Beauty, Hardware and Homeware.

Homeware rose 4% and clothes by 3% as people head for the outdoors.

AIB Head of SME Retail Banking, John Brennan says spending was up in some counties but down in others: