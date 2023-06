Met Eireann has issued a warning about potential thunderstorms this afternoon.

The yellow alert which comes into effect at noon today and lasts until 11pm warns of thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of hail.

They say that could lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning covers Donegal, the hole of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford.