60 arrested over rally weekend so far

The Donegal International Rally has seen a large amount of visitors to Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

The event called for extra resources to be assigned to an Garda Siochana to manage crowds.

It has just been revealed that 60 people have been arrested over the rally weekend so far.

The figures which have been released seen that 50% of those arrested were due to public order offences.

Friday saw 18 arrested, 10 of which were in relation to public order offences.

The remainder were made up of 6 road traffic arrests and 2 crime related offences.

Meanwhile on Saturday a further 42 arrests were made.

These consisted of 20 public order offences, 11 cases of intoxicated driving, 3 assaults, 3 drug arrests and 1 arrest relating to crime.