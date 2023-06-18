Back to back second place finishes for Richard Kerr

Richard Kerr enjoyed a fantastic weekend at Knockhill in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.
On Sunday, Kerr finished second behind Dan Linfoot.
The same pair finished first and second on Saturday in the first race of the weekend.
Richard Kerr enjoyed a fantastic weekend at Knockhill in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.
On Sunday, Kerr finished second behind Dan Linfoot.
The same pair finished first and second on Saturday in the first race of the weekend.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland