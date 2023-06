Someone in Donegal became a millionaire last night.

Along with a Westmeath native, the two lucky players scooped a jackpot prize of over €12.7 million, which they will split.

The big win follows the sale a winning ticket in Kelly’s Centra in Mountain Top where the lucky winner took home a prize of €1 million.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the two winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days.

The winners are advised to sign their ticket and keep them safe.