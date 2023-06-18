Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Rally: Callum Devine one stage away from victory

Photo-Kevin Shields

Callum Devine is now just one stage away from claiming victory in the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The Derry man leads Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 by 49.7 seconds.

Chris Ashmore has the latest…

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon makes public appearance since arrest

18 June 2023
Killybegs Coast Guard call out to head injury on Slieve League

18 June 2023
60 arrested over rally weekend so far

18 June 2023
President says Ireland is “playing with fire” in terms of neutrality

18 June 2023
