Donegal Rally: Reaction from Drivers & Co Drivers as Rally comes to a close

The Donegal Rally came to a dramatic finish on Sunday afternoon with Callum Devine claiming victory.

Elsewhere, Michael McDaid won the Historic section with Jack McKenna winning the Junior category.

Chris Ashmore was at the finish ramp and he got the thoughts of Robert Barrable, John Bonner and Co Driver Johnny Baird, Matthew Boyle, Terence Diver, Gareth Doherty, Niall Burns, Ryan Loughran, Ryan Moore, Damien Tourish, Patrick McHugh and Kyle McGettigan…

Chris also caught up with Historics winner, Michael McDaid…

Former winner James Cullen gave his thoughts on this years event to Chris Ashmore…

Jack McKenna, who won the Junior section, told Chris Ashmore that he has previously won the event as a navigator…

Trevor Bustard claimed the Class 20 and he spoke to Chris Ashmore at the finish…