Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal Rally: Reaction from Drivers & Co Drivers as Rally comes to a close

Photo-Kevin Shields

The Donegal Rally came to a dramatic finish on Sunday afternoon with Callum Devine claiming victory.

Elsewhere, Michael McDaid won the Historic section with Jack McKenna winning the Junior category.

Chris Ashmore was at the finish ramp and he got the thoughts of Robert Barrable, John Bonner and Co Driver Johnny Baird, Matthew Boyle, Terence Diver, Gareth Doherty, Niall Burns, Ryan Loughran, Ryan Moore, Damien Tourish, Patrick McHugh and Kyle McGettigan…

Chris also caught up with Historics winner, Michael McDaid…

Former winner James Cullen gave his thoughts on this years event to Chris Ashmore…

Jack McKenna, who won the Junior section, told Chris Ashmore that he has previously won the event as a navigator…

Trevor Bustard claimed the Class 20 and he spoke to Chris Ashmore at the finish…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

orange warning june 18
News, Top Stories

Donegal weather warning upgraded to status orange

18 June 2023
Nicola Sturgeon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nicola Sturgeon makes public appearance since arrest

18 June 2023
kbcg
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard call out to head injury on Slieve League

18 June 2023
Arrest
Top Stories, News

60 arrested over rally weekend so far

18 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

orange warning june 18
News, Top Stories

Donegal weather warning upgraded to status orange

18 June 2023
Nicola Sturgeon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nicola Sturgeon makes public appearance since arrest

18 June 2023
kbcg
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard call out to head injury on Slieve League

18 June 2023
Arrest
Top Stories, News

60 arrested over rally weekend so far

18 June 2023
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

President says Ireland is “playing with fire” in terms of neutrality

18 June 2023
yellow june 18
News, Top Stories

Warnings of more thunderstorms in Donegal today

18 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube