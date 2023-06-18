ESB responding to lightning-related power outages

ESB crews have been responding to a number of lightning-related power outages.
This morning faults have been restored in Kilcar, and Ballyshannon.
44 premises are still without power Stranorlar.
It is estimated it will be restored by 2pm today.
