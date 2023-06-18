Hijacked pizza delivery car found in Letterkenny

PSNI in Derry are appealing for information following the hijacking of a pizza delivery car on Friday night last.

The incident occurred on Abercorn Road at approximately 9.40pm.

The driver of the vehicle was making a delivery when two people approached him.

They then made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street.

The driver was left shaken by the ordeal.

The car in question, a black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people were arrested by An Garda Síochána.

PSNI are asking those who may have witnessed the incident, seen the car or has CCTV or dashcam footage to make contact.