Killybegs Coast Guard unit were tasked yesterday by the Malin Head Coast Guard to a casualty on Pilgrim’s Path on Slieve League.

The call came in at approximately ten to three in the afternoon, regarding a woman who had fallen and sustained a head injury.

Once she was treated for her injuries, she was then airlifted off the mountain by Rescue 118.

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team & An Garda Síochána were also on scene .