Donegal secured themselves a home preliminary quarter final after they beat Monaghan 0-19 to 0-17 in Healy Park, Omagh.

As for Monaghan, they will also play in a preliminary quarter final, but theirs will be away from home.

After the game, Donegal’s Oisin Gallen told Francis Mooney he is looking forward to the home preliminary quarter final…

Francis also got the thoughts of Monaghan’s Darren Hughes…