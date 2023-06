Preparations are well under way for Jason Quigley (20-2, 14KOs) who is set to headline at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York next weekend.

WBO world title challenger Quigley will face Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16KOs) on June 24 to top the bill of a Matchroom Boxing show at the famous Manhattan venue – live on DAZN.

Quigley believes a victory for him could earn him another world title shot…