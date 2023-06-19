Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Amendments to new County Development Plan to be presented at plenary meeting in July

A number of amendments have been made to Donegal’s County Development Plan 2024-2030.

Councillors today accepted a number of proposals put forward by members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

A special meeting of Donegal County Council was held today to discuss the County Development Plan. A decision on the plan has been deferred a number of times to allow further discussions take place.

Members of the Letterkenny-Milford MD recently held a workshop were a number of changes were proposed. They included an extension to the North East settlement boundary in Kilmacrennan and Milford, and a change to the amenity area in Milford.

Despite the Council not recommending all proposals be accepted, Councillor Ciaran Brogan proposed the County Development Plan proceed with what was agreed by Councillors in the Letterkenny Milford MD. That was seconded by Councillors Jimmy Kavanagh and Gerry McMonagle. The Executive will now amend the plan in line with what was agreed at today’s meeting which will then be presented at the Council’s July meeting with a view towards it being put out to public consultation in August.

