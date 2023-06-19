Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

DL Debate – Aaron Kernan, Dessie Mone & Shane Walsh

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by former players Aaron Kernan (Armagh) and Dessie Mone (Monaghan) while current Galway star Shane Walsh also drops in to the show.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Overnight water outages likely in Facarragh and surrounding areas

19 June 2023
Fire Strike
News, Top Stories

All-out strike by retained firefighters deferred for a week

19 June 2023
Development Plan
News, Top Stories

Amendments to new County Development Plan to be presented at plenary meeting in July

19 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 19th

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Overnight water outages likely in Facarragh and surrounding areas

19 June 2023
Fire Strike
News, Top Stories

All-out strike by retained firefighters deferred for a week

19 June 2023
Development Plan
News, Top Stories

Amendments to new County Development Plan to be presented at plenary meeting in July

19 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 19th

19 June 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

67 year old Donegal man given 15 years in jail for rape and sexual abuse of four girls

19 June 2023
Vasectomydotie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube