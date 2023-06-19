DL Debate – Aaron Kernan, Dessie Mone & Shane Walsh

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by former players Aaron Kernan (Armagh) and Dessie Mone (Monaghan) while current Galway star Shane Walsh also drops in to the show.
