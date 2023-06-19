Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to face Tyrone – The McHugh View

Martin McHugh

Donegal have been drawn with north west rivals Tyrone in the preliminary quarter finals of the All Ireland Championship following this mornings draw.

Tyrone will have to come to MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey after Donegal’s win over Monaghan at the weekend gave them home advantage.

In the other ties, Galway are set to face neighbours Mayo at Salthill, Kildare will take on Monaghan and Roscommon are set to travel to Cork.

With St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge unavailable, Kildare have nominated Tullamore’s O’Connor Park as their home venue.

Highland’s big match pundit Martin McHugh says Donegal will be happy with the draw.:

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

67 year old Donegal man given 15 years in jail for rape and sexual abuse of four girls

19 June 2023
Vasectomydotie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

19 June 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

€6.4 million Inishowen Lotto winner has made contact with National Lottery HQ

19 June 2023
Motor Show Pic
News, Top Stories

Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in October

19 June 2023
