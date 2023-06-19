Donegal to face Tyrone – The McHugh View

Donegal have been drawn with north west rivals Tyrone in the preliminary quarter finals of the All Ireland Championship following this mornings draw.

Tyrone will have to come to MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey after Donegal’s win over Monaghan at the weekend gave them home advantage.

In the other ties, Galway are set to face neighbours Mayo at Salthill, Kildare will take on Monaghan and Roscommon are set to travel to Cork.

With St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge unavailable, Kildare have nominated Tullamore’s O’Connor Park as their home venue.