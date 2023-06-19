Donegal v Tyrone fixed for 7pm Saturday

Donegal’s All Ireland Championship preliminary quarter final tie with Tyrone has been fixed for 7pm this Saturday evening at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

That game will be LIVE on Highland this weekend in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Also on Saturday, Cork will face Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 2pm while Kildare will play Monaghan at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore at 4.45pm.

The meeting of Galway and Mayo will have a 3pm throw-in on Sunday at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The winners of the prelims will face Armagh, Derry, Dublin or Kerry in the quarter finals.