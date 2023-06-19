Donegal will face Tyrone in preliminary quarter-finals of All-Ireland SF Championship

Donegal will be at home to great rivals Tyrone in the the preliminary quarter-finals in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.
The draw took place this morning with the following pairings:
Kildare v. Monaghan
Cork v. Roscommon
Donegal v. Tyrone
Galway v. Mayo
The games will be played next weekend.
Armagh, Derry, Dublin and Kerry are all straight through to the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, the semi-final pairings for the Tailteann Cup were also drawn this morning.
Down face Laois and Meath take on Antrim.