€6.4 million Inishowen Lotto winner has made contact with National Lottery HQ

The National Lottery has confirmed that Ireland’s newest Lotto multi-millionaires, one of them from Donegal, have both made contact and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prizes.

One of the winning tickets, worth almost €6.4 million was purchased in Inishowen. The other was purchased in Athlone.

The winning stores where the tickets were purchased will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw marked the fifth Lotto jackpot win of 2023 with the €12,747,756 taking the title of largest amount seen in the game this year.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a weekend it was for National Lottery winners all over the country! Saturday night’s draw saw two players in Donegal and Westmeath share the largest amount seen so far this year. The two winners, who have become Ireland’s newest multi-millionaires, have both been in contact with our Prize Claims team and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life-changing prizes.”

