€6.4 million Inishowen Lotto winner has made contact with National Lottery HQ

The National Lottery has confirmed that Ireland’s newest Lotto multi-millionaires, one of them from Donegal, have both made contact and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prizes.

One of the winning tickets, worth almost €6.4 million was purchased in Inishowen. The other was purchased in Athlone.

The winning stores where the tickets were purchased will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.

************

Press release in full –

A life-changing weekend for two Lotto players in Athlone and Inishowen!

 

BOTH winners come forward to claim their €6,373,878 share of Saturday’s jackpot

 

Winning stores to be announced tomorrow!

 

The National Lottery has confirmed that Ireland’s newest Lotto multi-millionaires purchased their winning tickets, which are now worth €6,373,878 each, in the Westmeath town of Athlone and Inishowen in Co. Donegal.

 

Saturday night’s Lotto draw marked the fifth Lotto jackpot win of 2023 with the €12,747,756 taking the title of largest amount seen in the game this year.

 

The Donegal and Westmeath jackpot winners have made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life-changing prizes.

 

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a weekend it was for National Lottery winners all over the country! Saturday night’s draw saw two players in Donegal and Westmeath share the largest amount seen so far this year. The two winners, who have become Ireland’s newest multi-millionaires, have both been in contact with our Prize Claims team and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life-changing prizes.”

 

The winning stores where the tickets were purchased will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 20th June.

 

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.     

