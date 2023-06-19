Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

The Government is under fire from the President as it prepares to hold Consultative Forums this week on Irish Neutrality.

President Michael D Higgins has told the Business Post, Ireland is “playing with fire”, and the panels are made up of “formerly neutral countries who are now joining NATO”.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says the President’s intervention is “quite timely” ahead of the meetings in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Deputy Gannon says the speakers of the Forums are tilted more in favour of NATO:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
speeding june 18
News, Top Stories

12 drivers caught speeding in Letterkenny inside one hour

19 June 2023
ramelton flood relief
News, Top Stories

Public Participation Event for Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme on Wednesday

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube