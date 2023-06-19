Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

The Government is under fire from the President as it prepares to hold Consultative Forums this week on Irish Neutrality.

President Michael D Higgins has told the Business Post, Ireland is “playing with fire”, and the panels are made up of “formerly neutral countries who are now joining NATO”.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says the President’s intervention is “quite timely” ahead of the meetings in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Deputy Gannon says the speakers of the Forums are tilted more in favour of NATO: