Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

Investigations are underway into an alleged sexual assault of a resident with an intellectual disability at a nursing home in Donegal.

It’s understood the woman was assaulted by another resident at the private nursing home on May 15th.

However, the incident was not reported to her family until two days later.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating and says no further information is available at this time.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the aim of the Brandon Report which detailed incidents of sexual abuse at Ard na Gréine Court, Stranorlar was to ensure measures were put in place to mitigate against such incidents.

He says those responsible for the woman being placed in the facility must be held to account: