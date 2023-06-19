Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

Investigations are underway into an alleged sexual assault of a resident with an intellectual disability at a nursing home in Donegal.

It’s understood the woman was assaulted by another resident at the private nursing home on May 15th.

However, the incident was not reported to her family until two days later.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating and says no further information is available at this time.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the aim of the Brandon Report which detailed incidents of sexual abuse at Ard na Gréine Court, Stranorlar was to ensure measures were put in place to mitigate against such incidents.

He says those responsible for the woman being placed in the facility must be held to account:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ruraldonegal
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

19 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ruraldonegal
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

19 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
speeding june 18
News, Top Stories

12 drivers caught speeding in Letterkenny inside one hour

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube