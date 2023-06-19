Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in January 2024

Eleven local Motor Dealers in Donegal have announced details of a motor show to take place in Letterkenny in January.

They say the one-day event will showcase the new vehicle range from local franchise motor dealerships, comprising a total of 20 car manufacturers, with over 80 different new vehicle models on display.

The participating local Motor Dealers are – Connolly Motor Group (Volkswagen), Divers Hyundai, McGinley Motors (Mazda, Peugeot, Volvo, and Land Rover), Hegarty’s Ford Letterkenny, iMotors Letterkenny (Kia and Nissan), Highland Motors (Renault, Dacia, Honda, and Citroën), Manor Motors (Opel), Kelly’s Toyota, Brownes Cars Milford (Suzuki), Maxus Donegal (Maxus and SsangYong), and DMG Motors (Seat and Skoda).

The event is being backed by First Citizen Finance, which has already been involved in organising motor shows in Drogheda, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The organisers say they are already working closely with Donegal County Council, An Garda Síochána, and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

****************

Press release in full –

Local Motor Dealers Announce Plans for a Letterkenny Motor Show this October

Eleven local Motor Dealers are delighted to announce that planning is well underway for a motor show to take place in the heart of Letterkenny this coming October. The one-day event will showcase the new vehicle range from local franchise motor dealerships, comprising of 20 marques. Its aim is to improve the new car buying experience by using one location to offer greater choice to customers and ease of access to a large range of cars. There will be over 80 different new vehicle models on display.

The participating local Motor Dealers are – Connolly Motor Group (Volkswagen), Divers Hyundai, McGinley Motors (Mazda, Peugeot, Volvo, and Land Rover), Hegarty’s Ford Letterkenny, iMotors Letterkenny (Kia and Nissan), Highland Motors (Renault, Dacia, Honda, and Citroën), Manor Motors (Opel), Kelly’s Toyota, Brownes Cars Milford (Suzuki), Maxus Donegal (Maxus and SsangYong), and DMG Motors (Seat and Skoda).

“Following the success of the Drogheda, Kilkenny and Wexford shows we realised that an event in Donegal would be of benefit to everyone locally too. It’s a great opportunity for car buyers to see a large, varied range of vehicles in one place and on one single visit. It makes sense to bring the show to Letterkenny and all the team at First Citizen Finance is looking forward to supporting the local motor dealers as they plan for October” said Daniel Carlin, local representative from First Citizen Finance, a key sponsor for the upcoming show.

Organisers are working with Donegal County Council, An Garda Síochána, Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders in the community to ensure the occasion is a huge success. More details to be released soon.