Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

Lots of reaction to the rally throw-out the show today but we start with a look at the papers and the Deputy Thomas Pringle reacts to news that a person was the alleged victim of a sexual assault at Donegal nursing home. There is critisism of President Michael D Higgins over his comments on Ireland’s neutrality and we hear details of a survey by Letterkenny based TSC:

We have details of a public event focused on the planned Ramleton Flood Relief Scheme. Later listener Sinead backs President Higgins and Nadia backs the Rally:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to reflect on a good weekend for Donegal GAA and later we have the winners of the Donegal International Rally in studio. Inbetween, Pamela Reid flags a fun, fundraising event taking place this weekend!:

Motor Show Pic
News, Top Stories

Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in January 2024

19 June 2023
FRANCE-WATER
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Buncrana

19 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 June 2023
garda checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Appeal for information after Garda motorcyclist injured in Donegal Town crash

19 June 2023
Advertisement

