Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Public Participation Event for Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme on Wednesday

A Public Participation Event for will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

It is hosted by Donegal County Council, the Office of Public Works and consultants, Byrne Looby.

The public are welcome to participate in the drop-in event which is to take place from 4pm to 8pm in Ramelton Town Hall.

There is no appointment necessary.

There are three aims for the meeting.

These are to discuss the flood risk to Ramelton from river and tidal flooding – both now and under climate change scenarios.

Gather the opinions of residents and stakeholders on how that flood risk should be managed into the future and finally discuss potential options for flood relief.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
speeding june 18
News, Top Stories

12 drivers caught speeding in Letterkenny inside one hour

19 June 2023
ramelton flood relief
News, Top Stories

Public Participation Event for Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme on Wednesday

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube