Public Participation Event for Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme on Wednesday

A Public Participation Event for will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

It is hosted by Donegal County Council, the Office of Public Works and consultants, Byrne Looby.

The public are welcome to participate in the drop-in event which is to take place from 4pm to 8pm in Ramelton Town Hall.

There is no appointment necessary.

There are three aims for the meeting.

These are to discuss the flood risk to Ramelton from river and tidal flooding – both now and under climate change scenarios.

Gather the opinions of residents and stakeholders on how that flood risk should be managed into the future and finally discuss potential options for flood relief.