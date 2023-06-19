Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

Strike action by retained firefighters has been suspended for 24 hours.

It’s to allow for talks today at the Labour Court.

The Labour Court has intervened in the fire service dispute ahead of the closure of all stations tomorrow and has invited both sides to exploratory discussions.

The SIPTU negotiating committee says it will do its utmost today but it is imperative the employers attend this meeting with a willingness to engage in a manner they have not done to date.

It says they must be willing to acknowledge there needs to be resources put into the Retained Fire Service to start its rebuilding and there must also be proper remuneration of firefighters, to reflect the responsibilities of their job.

The union has agreed to suspend all industrial action for 24 hours since just after midnight to facilitate the talks at the Labour Court.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
speeding june 18
News, Top Stories

12 drivers caught speeding in Letterkenny inside one hour

19 June 2023
ramelton flood relief
News, Top Stories

Public Participation Event for Ramelton Flood Relief Scheme on Wednesday

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube