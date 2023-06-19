Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is being held today.

Members will consider whether to publish the County Donegal Development Plan or to make amendments.

A decision on publishing the draft document was deferred at the end of last month after Councillors from the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District asked that more time be given to consider elements of the plan relating to the MD area.

Members of the Glenties Municipal District at the last plenary meeting of Donegal County Council also put forward a proposal calling for a change in policy to allow planning along the N56.

Concerns continue to also be raised around the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ruraldonegal
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

19 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ruraldonegal
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

19 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations underway into alleged sexual assault at Donegal nursing home

19 June 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% of people affected by medicine shortages

19 June 2023
president higgins
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government under fire from President as it prepares for Consultative Forums on Irish Neutrality

19 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters strike action suspended for 24 hours

19 June 2023
speeding june 18
News, Top Stories

12 drivers caught speeding in Letterkenny inside one hour

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube