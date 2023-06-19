Special Council meeting to consider County Donegal Development Plan

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is being held today.

Members will consider whether to publish the County Donegal Development Plan or to make amendments.

A decision on publishing the draft document was deferred at the end of last month after Councillors from the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District asked that more time be given to consider elements of the plan relating to the MD area.

Members of the Glenties Municipal District at the last plenary meeting of Donegal County Council also put forward a proposal calling for a change in policy to allow planning along the N56.

Concerns continue to also be raised around the Residential Zoned Land Tax.