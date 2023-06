Works are to be carried out to resolve low water pressure issues in parts of East Donegal.

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that a survey carried out in Kinaderry, Cloghan, Ballybofey and surrounding areas identified a number of valves that required replacement.

Those works are now set to be carried out in the coming months.

Councillor Patrick McGowan while welcoming the commitment from Uisce Eireann says other areas need to attention also: