Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Access to Silver Strand Beach to be limited for three days

There will be no access to daytime access to Silver Strand Beach in South West Donegal for the next three days as a result of road works.

Donegal County Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works on the R263 from Malinbeg Crossroads to the Silver Strand Beach from this morning until Thursday evening, with the works set to take place from 8am to 6.30pm daily.

The council has confirmed the road will be blocked at times to facilitate these works, with no access to the Silver Strand beach during these times.

