Coyle urging council to replace Four Lane flower bed and provide information for walkers

Donegal County Council is being asked to ensure that the welcoming flower arrangement at the Dry Arch side of the Four Lane Road outside Letterkenny is reinstated as soon as the current works are complete.

The issue was raised at a Municipal District meeting by Cllr Donal Coyle, who is also seeking the provision of litter bins and the installation of an Information Board highlighting the heritage of the area to reflect the number of people now walking that road.

Officials said there is no funding available within the project’s budget to provide these items, but they will assess the situation after the works to see what can be done.

Cllr Coyle says it’s important the resources are found………

Question and Answer Text –

“That before the final completion of the Four Lane Project that this Council ensures that the following works be carried out: (a) The reinstatement of the Flower Bed at the Dry Arch Roundabout, (b) The provision of litter bins and (c) The installation of an Information Board highlighting the rich history and heritage of Letterkenny and the river Swilly.”

Answer : There is no funding available within the projects budget to provide these items. An assessment will be carried out to establish if these items can be added after the project is completed. The assessment will include establish if there is a suitable source of funding for both provision and maintenance, if there is a suitable location and if the provision of these items create a hazard for either the public or maintenance staff.