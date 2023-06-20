Draft Village Plan and Community Regeneration Project to be unveiled this week in Creeslough

Donegal County Council, the Creeslough Working Group and the Creeslough Community Association will present their Draft Village Plan and Draft Community Regeneration Project to local people later this week.

A three week public consultation gets underway on Thursday, with a number of community engagements also planned.

The Community Regeneration Project led by Donegal County Council is located on Trustee lands to the rear of St. Michaels Parish Church in Creeslough, and is now being brought towards planning consent and capital funding stage by the Council’s Regeneration and Development Team.

This is happening in parallel with the process to prepare the Village Plan.

The council says these projects have now been developed to draft design stage, following an initial public consultation last month.

This week, a public consultation on the Draft Village Plan and Draft Community Regeneration Project will get underway with a walk in

public information event from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday in Massinass Hall.

Targeted workshops and engagements will also be taking place with local schools and senior citizens all this week, with while the plan will be published online on Thursday, with comments and submissions welcome until Thursday July 13th.

******************

Release in full –

Donegal County Council Creeslough Working Group & Creeslough Community Association

Public Consultation on Draft Village Plan and Draft Community Regeneration Project

Donegal County Council, the Creeslough Working Group and the Creeslough Community Association supported by Arup are pleased to present a Draft Village Plan and Draft Community Regeneration Project for public consultation.

The process to prepare the Village Plan is being led by the multi-disciplinary and international consultancy service Arup who are offering their services pro bono to assist the Creeslough Community. The Council Working Group and Creeslough Community Association are grateful to receive this generous offer of services and support. The Community Regeneration Project led by Donegal County Council is located on Trustee lands to the rear of St. Michaels Parish Church and is being developed towards planning consent and capital funding stage by the Councils Regeneration & Development Team in parallel with the process to prepare the Village Plan.

These projects have now been developed to draft design stage further to the first stage of public consultation which took place between 4th and 25th May 2023.

Public consultation on the Draft Village Plan and Draft Community Regeneration Project will run between Thursday 22nd June, 2023 and Thursday 13th July, 2023 and will primarily consist of the following events:

Presentation on the project website: https://creesloughvillageplan.commonplace.is/ from Thursday 22nd June, 2023; and

A public information event from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday 22nd June 2023 in Massinass Hall, Creeslough. (This will be a drop-in event and pre-appointment is not necessary. Everyone welcome. It will be an opportunity to meet the Design Team(s) and members of the Working Group and Community Association and to view the draft Village Plan and Community Project).

Targeted workshops and engagements will also be taking place with local schools and senior citizens during the week of 19th – 23rd June 2023.

Public notice and messaging of these events will also issue under separate cover.

Anyone unable to attend the public information event may view the relevant public consultation material online from Thursday 22nd June 2023 at:

https://creesloughvillageplan.commonplace.is/

Or by requesting a copy from:

The Regeneration and Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre,

Lifford, Co. Donegal

Tel: 0749153900;

Email: regeneration@donegalcoco.ie

Submissions or observations on the draft public consultation material may be made on or before 4:30pm on Thursday 13th July, 2023, by:

Emailing regeneration@donegalcoco.ie

Writing to: The Regeneration and Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co. Donegal

By attending the Public Consultation Event on Thursday 22nd June 2023 and providing feedback.

By visiting the project website and completing the online survey or submitting feedback.

As we continue this work, the parties listed above wish to acknowledge the tragedy which occurred in the village on 7th October 2022 and to extend our sincere condolences to the entire community and everyone affected by those tragic events. We are liaising privately with the families directly affected by the tragedy so as to respect their wishes, privacy, personal grief and dignity at all times. We trust that all who engage with this process in anyway will also do so in a manner which is first and foremost respectful of the families and the village community.