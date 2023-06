A teenager was hospitalised after being attacked in Ballybofey last week.

At around 7pm on Tuesday evening last, the 17 year old girl was walking with a friend in a laneway between what is known locally as ‘McElhinney’s Carpark’ and Chestnut Road when she was approached by a group of females, one of whom proceeded to assault her.

Gardai say the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward: