ATU vet school to be based predominantly in Letterkenny

The government has cleared the way for three new vet schools as part of a package of 1300 new college places each year in healthcare, pharmacy and veterinary courses.

The ATU is one of three colleges identified as the location for a vet school, with much of its work to be based at the ATU’s Letterkenny campus.

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn says this announcement is a vindication of the decision of colleges in Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway and Mayo to amalgamate, and shows that the ATU model allows the institution bid for major innovations and contracts.

On the Nine til Noon show with Greg Hughes this morning, Ms Flynn confirmed part of the vet school programme will be based in Letterkenny…….