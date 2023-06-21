Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Business Matters Ep 150 – Shaun Doohan, Amy Doohan, Cllr Anthony Molloy & Brendan Bradas O’Donnell

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Shaun Doohan and his daughter, Amy, who along with Shaun’s mother, Margaret, run the well-known Shamrock Lodge in Falcarragh which won Pub of the Year at the recent Highland Radio Customer Appreciation Awards.

Ciaran also speaks to Donegal County Councillor, Anthony Molloy, and Brendan Bradas O’Donnell, who is a member of the Brian Friel Trust about Donegal County Council’s decision to lease the former courthouse in Glenties, together with its enclosed yard, to the Brian Friel Trust. An estimated €4.5 million will be spent to transform the old courthouse into the Brian Friel Centre which is set to create up to 30 full-time jobs.

Listen back here:

 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Limavady on suspicion of drug related offences

21 June 2023
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI reassure people of Strathfoyle following anti-social behavoir

21 June 2023
Helen McEntee Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special Criminal Court to be retained following review

21 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Limavady on suspicion of drug related offences

21 June 2023
police
Top Stories, News

PSNI reassure people of Strathfoyle following anti-social behavoir

21 June 2023
Helen McEntee Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special Criminal Court to be retained following review

21 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 June 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says Clonmany concerns will be addressed by imminent works

21 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 150 – Shaun Doohan, Amy Doohan, Cllr Anthony Molloy & Brendan Bradas O’Donnell

21 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube