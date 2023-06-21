Business Matters Ep 150 – Shaun Doohan, Amy Doohan, Cllr Anthony Molloy & Brendan Bradas O’Donnell

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Shaun Doohan and his daughter, Amy, who along with Shaun’s mother, Margaret, run the well-known Shamrock Lodge in Falcarragh which won Pub of the Year at the recent Highland Radio Customer Appreciation Awards.

Ciaran also speaks to Donegal County Councillor, Anthony Molloy, and Brendan Bradas O’Donnell, who is a member of the Brian Friel Trust about Donegal County Council’s decision to lease the former courthouse in Glenties, together with its enclosed yard, to the Brian Friel Trust. An estimated €4.5 million will be spent to transform the old courthouse into the Brian Friel Centre which is set to create up to 30 full-time jobs.

Listen back here: