Cllr Tom Conaghan eledcted Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD

The new Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District says he wants to see more cooperation between MDs for the good of the whole county.

Independent Cllr Tom Conaghan says his first duty will always be to his own area, but it’s important that members look beyond their own patch and always seek to ensure that the county is benefiting.

He says the extension of the rally into Donegal and Ballyshannon last weekend showed the huge potential there is both for the Donegal MD and the county as a whole.

He believes being Cathaoirleach in the year before the local elections will make the job even more interesting…………