Donegal beaches among most Instagrammable in Ireland

Donegal beaches are among the most Instagrammable in Ireland.

Silverstrand Beach, Malin Beg is the second most Instagrammed beach in the country with 20,253 mentions.

According to DigitalFunnell.ie County Kerry beaches leads the way with a total of 46,950 Instagram mentions that’s followed by Donegal featuring 38,448 times.

The 18 Donegal beaches featured are: