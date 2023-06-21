Donegal Cinema on a high after picking up two awards in three weeks!

Eclipse Cinemas with sites in Bundoran and Lifford-Strabane has picked up two awards in three weeks!

On Monday, night Eclipse Cinemas Bundoran won ‘Best Cinema Experience’ at Irelands Hospitality Awards in Dublin!

This is only 3 weeks after sister cinema Eclipse Cinemas Lifford-Strabane won ‘Best Entertainment Venue’ at Highland Radios Customer Service awards on 28th May.

A spokesperson says; acknowledgement is always nice but as both awards are for customer service and voted for by customers, they mean a lot more.