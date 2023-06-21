Donegal to receive over €372,000 from Community Support Fund

242 projects in Donegal are to benefit from over €372,000 in funding from the Community Support Fund.

Part of the funding has been ring-fenced to support Women’s Sheds with the main aim to provide support for groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with energy bills, as well as improvements to facilities.

Among those benefitting in Donegal is the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, Cancer Care West and Convoy Boxing Club. You can view the full list of groups here

In welcoming the funding, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says community groups are an integral and central part of towns and villages and the allocation will help them continue their great work.