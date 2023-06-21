Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal to receive over €372,000 from Community Support Fund

242 projects in Donegal are to benefit from over €372,000 in funding from the Community Support Fund.

Part of the funding has been ring-fenced to support Women’s Sheds with the main aim to provide support for groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with energy bills, as well as improvements to facilities.

Among those benefitting in Donegal is the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, Cancer Care West and Convoy Boxing Club. You can view the full list of groups here

In welcoming the funding, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says community groups are an integral and central part of towns and villages and the allocation will help them continue their great work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Football 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive over €372,000 from Community Support Fund

21 June 2023
Lung
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slaintecare commits to fund extension of virtual COPD ward in Donegal

21 June 2023
Sessiaghoneill National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told Sessiaghoneill NS is a victim of “crazy bureaucracy”

21 June 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

People invited to have say on Barnesmore Gap Greenway route options

21 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Football 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive over €372,000 from Community Support Fund

21 June 2023
Lung
News, Audio, Top Stories

Slaintecare commits to fund extension of virtual COPD ward in Donegal

21 June 2023
Sessiaghoneill National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told Sessiaghoneill NS is a victim of “crazy bureaucracy”

21 June 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Top Stories

People invited to have say on Barnesmore Gap Greenway route options

21 June 2023
Garda Car 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty fears criminals will exploit lack of Garda resources

21 June 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned not to overspend in Budget

21 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube