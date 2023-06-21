Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
International safeguarding expert to help government improve nursing home standards

A safeguarding expert from overseas is to be appointed to help the government in improving care standards at nursing homes.

It’s after an unpublished report suggested a sexual assault at a HSE-run facility in 2020 was not a once-off.

A healthcare assistant was jailed for 11 years for the rape of resident known only as Emily, but the review found previous allegations made against him were not followed up on.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the State failed in it’s care for Emily, who died in 2021.

He was responding in the Dail to Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, who said its particularly shocking coming after the Brandon Report in Donegal…..

