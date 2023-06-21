Man arrested in Limavady on suspicion of drug related offences

A man has been arrested in Limavady following the seizure of suspected Class B Drugs with an estimated street value of £12,000.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch conducted searches yesterday and in the early hours of this morning.

The arrest of the man aged in his forties is on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in custody at this time.

During their search detectives also seized a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith says they are committed to tackling criminal activity which prays on the most vulnerable members of society and asked anyone with information or concerns to make contact.