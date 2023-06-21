Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGrory second at European Games in Poland

It’s been a good day for Ireland at the European Games in Poland.

Donegal’s Kelly McGrory has played her part as Ireland move to the top of the Division 3 standings.

The Tir Conaill hurdler finished second in the 400m hurdles, running 58.08 seconds.

Tom Barr won his heat in the men’s 400-metre hurdles, while Sean Mockler’s throw of 63-point-8-3 metres saw him top the Hammer rankings.

Ellie McCartney came out on top in her Women’s Pole Vault heat while hile Sarah Lavin and James Ezeonu won their respective sprint hurdle heats.

Ireland now lead on 327 points, 7 ahead of Austria going into Thursday’s final day.

