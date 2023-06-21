People invited to have say on Barnesmore Gap Greenway route options

A public consultation on the Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project commences today.

The project is currently in the Option Selection Stage, which involves the development and assessment of potential route corridors to determine a Preferred Option.

Following the feedback received during the first non-statutory public consultation, a number of Route Corridor Options have been identified.

Residents of the Donegal Town and Ballybofey/Stranorlar areas, members of the public and other interested parties are being invited to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project and have their say on the Route Corridor Options.

Two in-person public consultation events will take place. The first one will take place at The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town today from 12pm-8pm and tomorrow from 12pm-8pm at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.